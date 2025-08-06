'War 2':YRF saves Hrithik v/s Jr. NTR dance for theaters
What's the story
Aditya Chopra, the head of Yash Raj Films (YRF), is reportedly using an innovative marketing strategy for his upcoming film War 2. The film, which releases on August 14, will feature a much-awaited dance sequence between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. However, according to trade sources, only a short preview of this sequence will be released ahead of the film's premiere; the full song will be saved for theaters.
Marketing approach
This is why Chopra is taking this approach
Chopra is reportedly keen on building anticipation for War 2 by not releasing the full song online. A trade source told Pinkvilla, "He wants to keep building the hype and hunger for this song till the release, and not give the full song to people to watch it for free on their mobile phones." "He wants to bring people into theaters to watch War 2, and experience the magic of seeing Hrithik & NTR dancing together on the big screen."
Previous successes
Examples of YRF's successful marketing strategies
The trade source also highlighted Chopra's successful marketing strategies in the past. "He preserved the best song of Bunty Aur Babli, Kajra Re, prior to its release and people were blown seeing it in theaters." "He locked up all the songs of Dhoom 3, and people were surprised seeing them in theaters, where the visuals of Kamli exploded." War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Kiara Advani.