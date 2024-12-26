Summarize Simplifying... In short Hrithik Roshan is currently filming War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, set to wrap up in April 2025.

Post this, he will start shooting for Krrish 4 in summer 2025, reuniting with Malhotra after 13 years.

The filming will take place in Mumbai and parts of Europe.

'Krrish 4' goes on floors next year

Hrithik Roshan to kickstart 'Krrish 4' shoot in summer 2025

By Isha Sharma 09:32 am Dec 26, 202409:32 am

What's the story After a long wait, fans can finally look forward to the fourth installment of the Krrish franchise. Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan will begin filming for Krrish 4 in the summer of 2025, Mid-Day reported. The news comes over a decade after Krrish 3's release in 2013. The upcoming project will see Roshan collaborating with his father and producer Rakesh Roshan and director Karan Malhotra.

Ongoing filming

Roshan's current project and transition to 'Krrish 4'

Before diving into Krrish 4, Roshan is busy shooting for War 2 with Jr NTR. The project will be wrapped up by April 2025 under Ayan Mukerji's direction. A source told Mid-Day, "Ayan has saved some crucial action sequences for the last leg. Ayan wants to ensure that the action set-pieces surpass those displayed in the 2019 original." "The April schedule will be dedicated to the fights and stunts after which it will be a wrap on the spy thriller."

Production details

'Krrish 4' script development and filming locations revealed

After wrapping up War 2, Roshan will turn his attention to Krrish 4. This will be his reunion with Malhotra after 13 years since they last collaborated on Agneepath (2012). The source revealed that Malhotra has been polishing the script with Rakesh for more than two years, with Hrithik being involved in the creative process. The shooting will happen in Mumbai and parts of Europe.