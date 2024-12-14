Summarize Simplifying... In short Aryan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to direct a star-studded sequence for his debut series 'Stardom'.

The sequence will feature 18 actors, including his father, Sara Ali Khan, and social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, along with cameos from Bollywood insiders.

What's the story First-time writer-director Aryan Khan has started shooting an award function sequence for his debut series Stardom at Bandra's Mehboob Studios, reported Mid-Day. The scene will see as many as 18 celebrities including his father Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkummar Rao. Reportedly, the sequence is a pivotal plot point in the show.

On Friday, Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Shanaya Kapoor filmed their portions for the sequence. A source told Mid-Day that on Saturday, "Aryan will shoot with his superstar-father Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry." The source added that veteran actors Karisma Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni are also likely to join the shoot.

Along with the aforementioned stars, personalities from Bollywood's inner circle are also expected to make cameo appearances. These include Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Maheep Kapoor. The source added that with so many industry figures making cameos, it will be an exhaustive affair and the director aims to wrap up filming by Sunday.

Aryan's debut series, which stars Mona Singh and Lakshya, promises an intimate glimpse into the world of showbiz. Stardom is said to be the story of "an ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood." The series is set to premiere on Netflix next year.