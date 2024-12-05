Summarize Simplifying... In short A fan of actor Salman Khan was detained after causing a scene when denied entry to a film shoot, invoking the name 'Bishnoi', a notorious gang linked to threats against Khan.

Salman Khan's film set security alerted Mumbai Police

Fan threatens with 'Bishnoi' name after being denied meeting Salman

What's the story In a shocking incident, an unidentified man trespassed onto Bollywood actor Salman Khan's film set in Mumbai. Per reports, the intruder claimed to be a fan of the actor and was reportedly spotted by crew members. When confronted, he cryptically replied, "Bishnoi ko bolun kya" (Should I call Bishnoi?), referencing notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This prompted security personnel to alert local police immediately.

Intruder detained at Shivaji Park Police Station

After the incident, the man was brought to Shivaji Park Police Station for questioning. The police said he confessed to being a fan of Khan and had planned to watch the shoot of Sikandar. However, when security guards denied him entry, an argument broke out during which he mentioned Bishnoi. The suspect is a Mumbai resident and is under police interrogation, reports stated.

Background check on suspect yields no suspicious findings

While authorities have done a background check on the suspect, they have not found anything suspicious so far. The incident has raised alarm bells as Khan has been on the receiving end of threats lately. Over the past few months, he has been repeatedly targeted by the Bishnoi gang, with two gunmen firing shots near his Bandra residence in April. Bishnoi's brother Anmol had claimed responsibility for that attack.

Khan's ongoing feud with Bishnoi

The feud between Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi stems from a 1998 incident in which the 58-year-old actor allegedly hunted and killed two blackbucks, a species revered by the Bishnoi community. Although the case is still sub judice, the gangster has publicly sworn to take revenge on Khan. Apart from this rivalry, there have been cases of people threatening Khan in Lawrence's name.

Recent threats and increased security measures for Khan

In October, a Jamshedpur-based vegetable seller was arrested for threatening Khan and demanding ₹5 crore ransom. Soon after, the actor received another death threat from an unknown person who demanded ₹2 crore ransom. Amid the rising threats, Khan has been given Y+ security with a heavy police presence outside his residence at Galaxy Apartments. Mumbai Police have also installed AI-powered high-resolution CCTV cameras with facial recognition technology to bolster security.