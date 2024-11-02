Where to watch 'Singham Again' after its theatrical run
The latest installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, Singham Again, had a stellar start upon its release on Friday. The film sees Ajay Devgn reprise his iconic role of Bajirao Singham along with an ensemble cast comprising Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Now, it's confirmed that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the film's digital rights.
Anticipated OTT release date for 'Singham Again'
Following recent Bollywood streaming trends, Singham Again will likely make its digital debut about two months after its theatrical release. This means fans can expect the film to arrive on Amazon Prime Video sometime around late December 2024. However, an official date is yet to be announced. The film is a direct sequel to Singham Returns (2014) and the fifth entry in Shetty's Cop Universe series.
'Singham Again' achieved box office success on day one
The Diwali release of Singham Again, along with its IMAX availability, has already resulted in a box-office bonanza. The film clashed with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and made nearly ₹44cr on the first day. The action-drama, based on Ramayana, also stars Salman Khan in a special cameo as Chulbul Pandey from the beloved Dabangg series.