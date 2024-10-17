RGV hints at Lawrence's biopic; fans cheekily suggest Salman's name
Acclaimed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has taken to social media to express his fascination with notorious incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. On Tuesday, Varma shared a photo of Bishnoi on social media and said that he doesn't "know a single FILM STAR who is more GOOD LOOKING than B, (sic)," causing a stir among netizens. The statement comes amid speculation about Varma's possible biopic on the infamous criminal.
'Casting Salman Khan as Lawrence will be the biggest irony'
Varma's post triggered a flurry of reactions from social media users. One user suggested the casting choice, saying, "Casting Salman Khan as Lawrence will be the biggest irony." Another comment read, "RGV's newfound crush!" A third user pointed out the glamorization of Bishnoi's life on screen, saying, "If Bishnoi's life ever makes it to the big screen, they'll probably go for someone way more glamorous."
Take a look at the post here
Varma's controversial remark about Khan and Bishnoi
In another post, Varma made a controversial remark about Khan and Bishnoi. He wrote, "I wish @BeingSalmanKhan will give a SUPER COUNTER THREAT to B or otherwise, it will look like a COWARDICE of the TIGER STAR." This comment alludes to the ongoing feud between Khan and Bishnoi, which dates back to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Khan in Rajasthan. Bishnoi has made threats to Khan and is linked to the murder of the actor's close associate, Baba Siddique.