Ratan Tata, the renowned Indian industrialist, and Simi Garewal, a celebrated actress and TV host, shared a close bond and were once in a relationship.

Tata, who never married, revealed on Garewal's show that his work focus and timing issues prevented him from tying the knot, despite falling in love four times.

Garewal, known for her grace and charm, had a significant relationship with Tata and paid an emotional tribute to him on Twitter.

Ratan Tata and Simi Garewal were in a relationship

Ratan Tata, Simi Garewal: A love story that never materialized

By Tanvi Gupta 10:17 am Oct 10, 2024

What's the story Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and philanthropist, passed away on Wednesday. He was 86. Beyond his business legacy, Tata's personal life has long intrigued many, particularly his decision to remain unmarried despite several near-misses. One such near-miss was his relationship with Bollywood actor Simi Garewal. The two shared a deep bond and even considered marriage but ultimately didn't tie the knot for various reasons. Here's what we know.

Garewal's admiration for Tata and their enduring bond

Garewal has often gushed over Tata, focusing on his humility, sense of humor, and perfectionism. Once, she said, "Ratan and I go back a long way. He's perfect, he's got a sense of humor, is modest, and is the perfect gentleman." "Money was never his driving force. He's not as relaxed in India as he is abroad," she added. This statement shows the close bond they shared.

When Tata opened up about why he never got married

Tata made a rare appearance on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, where he revealed why he never married. He explained that a mix of factors, including timing and his deep focus on work, kept him from tying the knot. Tata shared that he had fallen in love four times but, for various reasons, the marriage never materialized. He also admitted to feeling lonely at times. Interestingly, Tata and Garewal had been in a relationship, which she confirmed in a 2011 interview.

When Tata reflected on his first love

In a more recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Tata reflected on his first love and why they couldn't marry. He shared, "It was in LA that I fell in love and almost got married." However, when he decided to return to India to care for his ailing grandmother—after being away for seven years—he hoped his partner would join him. But, as he explained, "Because of the 1962 Indo-China war, her parents weren't okay with her making the move anymore."

Garewal's personal life and career highlights

Known for her grace and charm, Garewal has led a fascinating life, both personally and professionally. She became a household name in India through her acting career and television show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Her first significant relationship was with Maharaja Shatrusalyasinhji of Jamnagar at 17, which lasted three years. She also dated Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi before he married actor Sharmila Tagore. Garewal eventually married Ravi Mohan of Delhi's noble Chunnamal family in 1970 but divorced in 1979.

Emotional tribute to Tata by ex-lover Garewal

Meanwhile, in an emotional tribute, Garewal shared her grief on X/Twitter, posting a nostalgic photo of herself with Tata from her iconic talk show. Alongside the throwback image, she wrote, "They say you have gone...It's too hard to bear your loss...too hard...Farewell my friend... #RatanTata."

Here's the post by Garewal