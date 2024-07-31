In short Simplifying... In short Cristiano Ronaldo recently referred to his long-time girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, as his "wife" in an Instagram video, sparking rumors of a secret marriage.

The couple, who met in 2017 and share two daughters, faced a tragic loss in 2022 when Rodriguez's twin son died during childbirth.

Despite the tragedy, Rodriguez remains focused on her family, expressing gratitude and resilience in a recent docuseries. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Cristiano Ronaldo sparks rumors of secret marriage

Cristiano Ronaldo calls Georgina 'wife'; did they get secretly married

By Tanvi Gupta 05:10 pm Jul 31, 202405:10 pm

What's the story Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has ignited speculation about a possible secret marriage to his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. The rumors started after Ronaldo referred to Rodriguez as his "wife" in a recent home workout video produced for the fitness brand Whoop. The Portuguese athlete's publicist responded ambiguously, stating, "At this time, I cannot confirm nor deny that Cristiano has married Georgina. I simply do not know."

Statement

Was it a slip of the tongue?

In an Instagram clip shared on Monday, Ronaldo stated, "The most important thing is, it's not what you do, it's what you have to do. When I'm not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home." Fans quickly took to the comments section, questioning if Ronaldo (39), and Rodríguez (30), had secretly tied the knot. One user wrote, "Are they now secretly married?" Another asked, "When did you get married with her calling 'my wife'"?

Relationship timeline

Ronaldo and Rodriguez: A love story unfolding

Per reports, Ronaldo and his model girlfriend Rodriguez began their relationship in 2017 after meeting at a Gucci store where she was employed. The couple has two daughters together: Alana, 6, and Bella, 2. In addition to his daughters with Rodriguez, the footballer has three other children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 13, from an unknown mother, and twins Eva and Mateo, 7, born via surrogacy.

Personal loss

When Rodriguez opened up about family tragedy

In 2022, Ronaldo and Rodriguez suffered a tragic loss when Bella's twin brother died during childbirth. Rodriguez publicly addressed the heartbreaking incident for the first time in March on Season 2 of the docuseries I Am Georgina. She stated, "My priority right now is my family and my children. I'm so happy and so thankful. Life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong."