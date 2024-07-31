In short Simplifying... In short Joe Root, England's ace batter, has impressive Test cricket records against several nations.

Joe Root owns 1,500-plus runs against these nations in Tests

What's the story Joe Root has become the number one batter in Test cricket, leapfrogging New Zealand's Kane Williamson at the top of the ICC Test Rankings. Root had a superb Test series against West Indies at home, scoring the most runs. In the third Test at Edgbaston, Root scored 87, surpassing 1,500 runs versus West Indies. Here are nations against whom Root owns 1,500-plus runs.

1,513 runs versus West Indies

Root played in all three matches in WI's 2024 tour of England. He accumulated 291 runs from four innings at an average of 72.75. He hit one century and two fifties. Root's scores read: 68, 14, 122 and 87. Root has amassed 1,513 runs at 56.03 versus WI in Test cricket. He has slammed six centuries with the best of 182* (50s: 7).

1,707 runs versus New Zealand

As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has belted a tally of 1,707 runs versus New Zealand in Tests. In 18 matches (34 innings), England's ace batter Root carries an average of 55.06. In addition to five centuries, Root has clobbered eight fifties against the Kiwis (HS: 226). 919 of his runs have come at home whereas 788 runs have been scored away (home of opposition).

2,428 runs versus Australia

Root has decent returns in The Ashes. Against arch-rivals Australia, the celebrated batter has compiled 2,428 runs from 34 matches (65 innings) at an average of 40.46. Root owns four tons and 18 fifties against the Aussies with the best score of 218. 1,536 of Root's runs versus Australia have come in England at 43.88. He averages 35.68 Down Under, having scored 892 runs.

2,846 runs versus India

Root is the highest scorer in England versus India Test matches. In what is perhaps his favorite opponent, Root has scored a whopping 2,846 runs at an average of 58.08. He holds the record for most Test tons against India (10), besides also owning 11 fifties with the best score of 218. 1,574 of his runs have come at home, averaging 74.95.