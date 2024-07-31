In short Simplifying... In short Joe Root, England's cricket ace, has shown impressive performance against West Indies, scoring 1,513 runs in Test cricket with a best of 182*.

Root averaged 72.75 in the recently concluded series versus WI (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

Joe Root: Decoding his massive Test stats against West Indies

By Rajdeep Saha 04:15 pm Jul 31, 202404:15 pm

What's the story England batter Joe Root enjoyed a superb Test series against West Indies that concluded recently. The Three Lions demolished the Windies by a 3-0 margin to improve in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Root was solid, hitting three fifty-plus scores, including a century in the four innings he batted. Root's reputation took further leap as we decode his stats versus West Indies.

Series

Root averaged 72.75 in the recently concluded series versus WI

Root played in all three matches in WI's 2024 tour of England. He accumulated 291 runs from four innings at an average of 72.75. He hit one century and two fifties. Root started by slamming a 68-run knock in the first Test at Lord's. He followed that up with scores of 14 and 122 at Trent Bridge. In the final Test, he hit 87.

Stats

Root's performance versus WI on home soil

As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has featured in three Test series against West Indies on home soil (eight matches). In 2017, he scored 268 runs in the three-match series at 67. In 2020, he managed 130 runs in a 2-match series at 43.33. And now, as mentioned, he scored 291 runs in the 2024 series. Root averages 62.63 with 689 runs at home versus WI.

Information

Root has struck two centuries at home versus WI

Root has registered two centuries and five fifties at home against the Windies from 12 innings. His highest score is 136. Notably, he was the captain of the side in the 2017 and 2020 series versus WI.

Numbers

Root's away numbers against WI

Root has featured in nine Test matches on Windies soil. In 17 innings, he owns 824 runs at 51.50. He has amassed four tons and two fifties in away clashes. In 2015, he scored 358 runs at 89.50 in the 3-match series. This was followed by 177 runs at 29.50 in 2019. In 2022, he scored 289 runs at 48.16, slamming two tons.

Information

Root's overall returns versus WI

Overall, England ace Root has scored 1,513 runs at 56.03 versus WI in Test cricket. He has slammed six centuries with the best of 182*. In addition, he has also hammered 7 fifties. Root owns a solitary duck against WI in Tests.

Overall

Root owns 12,000-plus runs and 32 centuries in Tests

During the recently concluded series, Root attained two mega milestones. In the second Test, he clocked his 32nd century, equalling Alastair Cook for most Test tons for England. In the third Test, he surpassed 12,000 Test runs, joining Cook in this tally for England. Root has 12,027 runs in Tests at 50.11. In addition to 32 tons, he has 63 fifties (HS: 254).