Sreeja Akula has made history by becoming the second Indian table tennis player to reach the singles Round of 16 at the Olympics.

She showcased her skills with impressive forehand smashes, winning three consecutive games against her Singaporean opponent, Zheng.

Sreeja Akula claimed a 4-2 win over Zheng Jian (Image source: X/@sportwalkmedia)

Olympics: Sreeja Akula becomes second-ever Indian paddler with this record

What's the story Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula scripted history after beating Singapore's Zheng Jian in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's singles Round of 32. Akula became the second-ever Indian paddler to reach the Olympic singles R16 with a 4-2 victory (9-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-5, 10-12, 12-10). She was at her best after losing the first game. Akula joins India's Manika Batra, who earlier reached R16.

Here's how the match panned out

Zheng claimed an early lead in the first game and went on to win 11-9 in eight minutes. However, Akula displayed her fine forehand smashes to get over her Singapore opponent. The Indian paddler won three back-to-back games before Zheng bounced back in the fourth. Akula and Zheng was neck-to-neck in the sixth game. Akul's forehand shots helped her script history.

Two back-to-back wins for Akula

As mentioned, Akula has become India's second-ever table tennis player to reach the singles Round of 16 at the Olympic Games. She earlier stormed past Sweden's Christina Kallberg 4-0 (11-4, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8) in her first round (R64). Earlier, Akula's compatriot Batra defeated France's Prithika Pavade to reach the women's singles Round of 16. She became the first-ever Indian to do so.

Indian paddlers continue to shine in Paris

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Batra became the first Indian paddler to reach the third round (singles) at the Olympics. She, along with Akula, topped this by reaching the last 16 in Paris. India eyes its maiden Olympic medal in the sport.