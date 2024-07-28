PV Sindhu won in straight games (Image source: X/@sportwalkmedia)

Paris Olympics: Shuttler PV Sindhu starts her bid for medal

By Parth Dhall 01:27 pm Jul 28, 202401:27 pm

What's the story Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is off to a winning start in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 29-year-old claimed a straight-game win against Maldives' FN Abdul Razzaq in the first round. Sindhu, who won 21-9, 21-6, is vying for her third medal at the Olympic games. She could become the first-ever Indian athlete to win three individual Olympic medals.

Sindhu

India's medal hopeful at Paris Games

Sindhu is one of the contenders to secure a medal for India at the Paris Games. She could become the first-ever Indian athlete to win three individual Olympic medals. Sindhu won bronze and silver medals at the 2020 Tokyo and 2016 Rio Olympics, respectively, in badminton. The Indian shuttler would potentially face second seed Chen Yufei in the women's singles semi-finals.