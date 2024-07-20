In short Simplifying... In short The Summer Olympics of 1916, 1940, and 1944 were all canceled due to the World Wars.

Initially set to be hosted by Berlin, Tokyo, and London respectively, these games were postponed, with Berlin and London hosting the games 20 years and 4 years later.

Thus, the world had to wait for 12 years, from 1936 to 1948, for the Olympics to return. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Three editions feature on this list (Source: X/@Olympics.com)

These editions of Summer Olympics were canceled

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:20 am Jul 20, 202410:20 am

What's the story The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is just around the corner. Paris, the capital of France, will host the multi-sport event this time around, which gets underway on July 26. Over 10,000 athletes will feature at the Paris Games for 19 days, which involves 329 events. Meanwhile, here we look at the Summer Olympic editions that got abandoned.

#1

Berlin Olympics in 1916

The sixth edition of the Summer Olympics was scheduled to take place in Berlin, the capital of Germany. The year was 1916 as that edition could not take place due to the First World War. Notably, Berlin defeated bids from Alexandria, Amsterdam, Brussels, Budapest, and Cleveland to host that event. The city eventually hosted the Summer Games 20 years later, in 1936.

#2

Helsinki Olympics in 1940

The 12th Summer Olympics, which was supposed to take place in 1940, also got canceled. The reason was the Second World War. Tokyo, the capital of Japan, had the initial hosting rights for the event. However, the tournament was later shifted to Helsinki, Finland, following the outbreak of the Second Sino-Japanese War in 1937. The tournament anyway got canceled ultimately.

#3

London Olympics in 1944

The Second World War also abandoned the 1944 Summer Games, which was supposed to be hosted by London, England. Hence, the Summer Olympics didn't take place for 12 long years. Following the 1936 Berlin Games, the event next took place in 1948. London hosted the 1948 competition, which marked the return of the gala event.