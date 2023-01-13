Sports

Malaysia Open 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty reach semi-finals

Jan 13, 2023

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the Chinese pair

India's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty proceeded to the Malaysia Open semi-finals after staging a comeback in their quarter-final match. Satwik and Chirag defeated the Chinese pair of Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi in a three-game battle that ran for an hour and six minutes. The Indian duo won the India Open, French Open, and Commonwealth Games last year.

Satwik, Chirag to face this pair

Satwik and Chirag will lock horns with world number 17 Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the semi-finals. The Chinese pair defeated seventh seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen in straight games in the quarter-final.

Prannoy loses to Kodai Naraoka in quarter-finals

Earlier in the day, HS Prannoy made a quarter-final exit in the men's singles match. The 30-year-old lost to world number seven Kodai Naraoka of Japan 16-21 21-19 10-2 in an 84-minute thriller, thereby concluding his run in the tournament. Prannoy still searches his maiden BWF World Tour title, having finished the runner-up in the 2022 Swiss Open.