Olympian Kim Yeji's unique style, featuring custom shooting glasses and personal accessories, has caught the internet's attention, drawing comparisons to Keanu Reeves' iconic look in John Wick.

Despite her teammate Oh Ye-jin outshining her in the women's 10-meter air pistol event, Kim's blend of sporty and personal elements, including a stuffed elephant from her daughter, has made her a viral sensation.

South Korean Olympian Kim Yeji: The unexpected style icon

Forget medals, everyone's talking about Olympian Kim Yeji's look—here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 03:28 pm Jul 31, 2024

What's the story South Korean sharpshooter Kim Yeji, a silver medalist in the women's 10-meter air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has emerged as an unexpected style icon. The 31-year-old first-time Olympian's distinctive attire has captivated online audiences worldwide, catapulting her to viral fame. Her ensemble, featuring a white baseball cap and black Fila anorak adorned with South Korean flag patches, has been hailed as the first breakout fashion statement of the Games.

Viral sensation

Her distinctive custom shooting glasses became viral

Kim's style caught the attention of the internet after an account shared her image with the caption: "The most aura I have ever seen in an image." The Olympian's custom shooting glasses, featuring a black eye cover on one side and a lens on the other, with striking silver hardware, caused a sensation. The unconventional design drew comparisons to the iconic sunglasses worn by Keanu Reeves in John Wick films—prompting fans to suggest a potential movie career for the athlete.

Twitter Post

You cannot miss this viral video!

Style breakdown

Kim's personal touches like stuffed elephant, piercing became the highlight!

Kim's outfit was a blend of sporty and personal elements. She paired her black Fila anorak with black track pants and customized red-laced Sauer pistol shoes, reminiscent of Keen's Jasper climbing sneaker. Adding a touch of individuality, Kim wore silver rings on her fingers, stacked piercings on her ears, and a small elephant-shaped stuffed animal belonging to her daughter dangled from her waistband. Her look was completed with wire-rimmed shooting glasses featuring flippable hinged lenses and a 19th-century silhouette.

Olympic performance

Teammate Oh Ye-jin outperformed Kim, won gold

Kim was outshone in the women's 10-meter air pistol event by her teammate Oh Ye-jin, who clinched the gold medal. Oh also made a style statement with her rose-pink air pistol adorned with a heart-shaped decal and aviator-shaped shooting lenses. Responding to ESPN about Oh's win, Kim stated: "So when she won the gold medal, I was extra happy. I do not view her as my rival...When we won these medals, we were so proud we are Koreans."