Paris Olympics: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen reaches last 16
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the men's singles Group L clash at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sen claimed a 21-18, 21-12 win after displaying his incredible smashes throughout the match. Notably, the Indian shuttler bounced back after being 0-5 in the first game. He has now reached the men's singles last 16 stage, finishing atop Group L.
Here's how the match panned out
Christie was all over Sen in the inital moments. He was 5-0 up and soon extended his lead to 8-2. However, Sen won seven successive points to gain a 11-10 lead, going into the break. He maintained his dominance thereafter, winning through long rallies. The Indian shuttler raced to an 11-6 lead in the second game before winning 21-12.
A look at match stats
Sen won the most successive points in the match (7 in Game 1). The Indian shuttler had a lead of nine points in the second game, the biggest of the match. Notably, Sen scored 25 points with his service.
Sen's journey so far
Sen defeated Kevin Cordon 21-8, 22-20 in his first match, however, the result was 'deleted' as per the BWF General Competition Regulations. Notably, Cordon had pulled out of the 2024 Paris Games due to a left elbow injury, following the defeat to Sen. Sen first defeated Julien Carraggi and then overcame Christie, one of the medal hopefuls, to earn the last 16 berth.
PV Sindhu also reaches last 16
Earlier in the day, India's shuttler PV Sindhu also reached the Round of 16 in women's singles. The 29-year-old claimed her second back-to-back win, this time beating Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in the women's singles second round.