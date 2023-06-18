Sports

Rankireddy-Shetty become first Indian doubles pair to win Indonesia Open

Written by Parth Dhall June 18, 2023 | 03:40 pm 2 min read

The Indian duo won 21-17, 21-18 in the summit clash (Source: Twitter/@BAI_Media)

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in the men's doubles final to win the Indonesia Open. Despite a sluggish start, the Indian duo registered a 21-17, 21-18 in the summit clash. Notably, Rankireddy and Shetty have become the first Indian doubles pair to win the Indonesia Open. Here are the key stats.

Indonesia Open: A look at their journey

Rankireddy and Shetty received a walkover after Frenchmen Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov retired. In the last 16 clash, they beat China's He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong. Rankireddy and Shetty sailed into the semi-final with another straight-set win over Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto. The Indians defeated Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the semis (17-21, 21-19, 21-18).

Rankireddy, Shetty defy odds

It is worth noting that Rankireddy and Shetty did not have a win against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh on the previous eight occasions. They entered the final with a 0-8 win-loss record but finally defied the odds.

The Indian pair has been on a roll

Rankireddy and Shetty have added another trophy to their cabinet (men's doubles). They have won at least one at each of these segments - Super 1000 (2023 Indonesia Open), Super 750 (2019 French Open), Super 500 (2022 India Open), Super 300 (2023 Swiss Open), and Super 100 (2018 Hyderabad Open). At the Indonesia Open, Rankireddy and Shetty recorded their maiden Super 1000 final appearance.

