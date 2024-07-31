In short Simplifying... In short Indian badminton star PV Sindhu dominated her match against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba at the Paris Olympics, securing her spot in the knockout stage.

PV Sindhu claimed another win in straight games

Paris Olympics: Shuttler PV Sindhu humbles Kristin Kuuba, reaches knockouts

What's the story Indian shuttler PV Sindhu continues her winning run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 29-year-old claimed her second back-to-back win, this time beating Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in the women's singles second round. Sindhu advanced after securing a straight-game win (21-5, 21-10). Notably, the Indian shuttler earlier defeated Maldives' FN Abdul Razzaq. Sindhu could become the first-ever Indian athlete to win three individual Olympic medals.

Sindhu thumps Kuuba

Sindhu was all over Kuuba throughout the match. She won the match's first eight points, storming past the Estonian player. Sindhu then claimed the first game 21-5 just 14 minutes into the match. The second game was neck-to-neck as Kuuba bounced back. She engaged Sindhu into long rallies, but the Indian was 11-6 in the first half. Sindhu ultimately won a rather straighforward duel.

A look at match stats

Sindhu won the most successive points in the match (11 in Game 2). The Indian shuttler had a lead of 16 points in the first game, the biggest of the match. Notably, Sindhu scored 32 points with her service.

Sindhu reaches Round of 16

With two consecutive wins, Sindhu finished atop Group M in badminton women's singles at the Paris Olympics. With a 34-minute victory over Kuuba, Sindhu has reached the Round of 16.

India's medal hopeful in Paris

Sindhu is one of the contenders to secure a medal for India at the Paris Games. She could become the first-ever Indian athlete to win three individual Olympic medals. Sindhu won bronze and silver medals at the 2020 Tokyo and 2016 Rio Olympics, respectively, in badminton. The Indian shuttler has now defeated both her opponents in Group M to reach the Paris Games knockouts.