Kangana Ranaut has criticized the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony for its focus on sexuality, echoing the sentiments of many netizens who found the performances disrespectful to religious beliefs.

Controversial depictions included a modern take on Dionysus, the God of Wine, and a beheading of Marie Antoinette, which sparked intense debate on social media.

What's the story Bollywood actor and BJP MP, Kangana Ranaut, has publicly criticized a controversial performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. The act, involving children and drag queens in an apparent reimagining of The Last Supper, has been widely condemned by netizens as "hyper-sexualized" and "blasphemous." Ranaut expressed her disapproval by sharing photos on Instagram Stories, stating: "An apparent child could be seen joining the drag queens...They also showed a naked man painted blue as Jesus...Leftists hijacked the Olympics. Shame."

'How Olympics is related to any sexuality?...'

Further, Ranaut questioned the relevance of sexuality to the Olympics. She wrote: "At Olympics opening everything was about being homosexual. I am not against homosexuality but this is beyond me how Olympics is related to any sexuality??" "Why games, sports participation of all nations to claim human excellence being taken over by sex?? Why can't sex stay in our bedrooms?? Why it has to be a national identity? This is bizarre."

Ranaut's comments mirrored netizens' outrage

Ranaut's comments echoed those of many netizens who felt that the performance was an insult to Christians. However, neither the Paris Olympics organizers nor the performers have confirmed that their act was a rendition of The Last Supper. Meanwhile, Elon Musk also weighed in, calling the performance "extremely disrespectful to Christians." Even the performance of Lady Gaga didn't assuage the furious netizens, who called it "the equivalent of defecating on French flag."

Other performances at Paris Olympics 2024 drew criticism

Other performances at the opening ceremony, including a depiction of Dionysus, the God of Wine by Philippe Katerine, and a beheading of Marie Antoinette also sparked intense debate on social media. The show's producers described it as a modern spin on the Greek god Dionysus intended to demonstrate "the absurdity of violence between human beings." However, many people on social media interpreted it as an insult and a jest about particular religious beliefs. "By demon..for demon..It's devilish," a user wrote.