SRK-Raghav Juyal's 'big' project: Rumor or reality? 'Kill' actor clarifies

By Tanvi Gupta 03:12 pm Jul 21, 2024

What's the story Raghav Juyal, who portrayed the villainous role of Fani in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's recent film Kill, recently dispelled rumors about a potential project with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Juyal addressed a viral video where he and fellow actor Lakshya seemed to suggest a collaboration with Khan. Juyal clarified, "No, what we actually said was that we chilled with him."

'We couldn't tell much because we were chilling...'

Reacting to the viral video question, Juyal confessed, "We couldn't tell much, because we were chilling till 6." "They thought it was a project, but it wasn't," he clearly mentioned, adding, "He (SRK) knows that our movie is coming soon. And he knows how violent that is. He really gave us the best of his encouragement." "We had a lot of fun on his birthday. It was his birthday and we celebrated together. So, that's the thing."

Juyal discussed the pressure to break stereotypes in 'Kill'

The choreographer-turned-actor Juyal also opened up about the challenges he faced while filming Kill, particularly the pressure to break away from his stereotype as a comedy and dance performer. The actor stated, "For me, I had a pressure that I have to do good acting. Because if I don't do good acting or if I don't do something extraordinary, then my stereotype won't be able to break."

He highlighted physical challenges in filming 'Kill'

In addition to the mental pressure, the rising actor also faced physical challenges while shooting Kill. He mentioned the difficulties of filming in confined spaces and said, "We used to get injured daily...when I would go home and take a shower, I would know where I got injured." Despite these hurdles, Juyal's performance in Kill has been widely appreciated. Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Karan Johar-Guneet Monga's time-bending thriller series Gyaarah Gyaarah.