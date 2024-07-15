In short Simplifying... In short Shatrughan Sinha missed the high-profile Ambani-Merchant wedding due to prior commitments, but his family attended the star-studded event.

The wedding, which followed Sinha's daughter Sonakshi's own nuptials, was graced by Bollywood and international celebrities.

Sinha shared photos of his family at the event, including shots with Deepika Padukone, Mukesh Ambani, and other notable figures.

Shatrughan Sinha congratulates Ambani family on Anant-Radhika's wedding

Shatrughan Sinha reveals why he missed 'wedding of the millennium'

By Isha Sharma 02:25 pm Jul 15, 202402:25 pm

What's the story On Monday, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha extended his warm wishes to Mukesh and Nita Ambani on their son Anant's wedding to Radhika Merchant. Sinha shared a series of photos from the grand event on social media platform X. In a detailed post, he referred to the wedding as "The Most Talked About Wedding of The Millennium," attended by prominent figures from various fields including films, sports, and politics.

Absence explained

Sinha couldn't attend due to 'prior commitments'

Sinha revealed his absence from the grand event due to prior commitments. He wrote, "Due to prior commitments I couldn't be there but nonetheless my 'bestest' half @PoonamSinha my sons @LuvSinha @kusshssinha his beautiful wife #TarunaSinha attended all the events." He attended, "The entire credit for this marvelous event goes to the great lady #NitaAmbani her husband & our dear friend #MukeshAmbani & their entire team."

Shared moments

Sinha shared photos from Ambani's grand wedding

The photos shared by Sinha featured his wife Poonam, son Luv, and daughter-in-law Taruna. One image captured Taruna posing with actor Deepika Padukone, while another showed the Sinha family with Mukesh Ambani. Additional photos included Poonam and Taruna with Varun Dhawan's mother, Laali Dhawan, and the Sinha women alongside West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray.

Wedding timeline

Ambani-Merchant wedding follows Sinha-Iqbal nuptials

The wedding of Anant and Radhika Merchant took place on July 12, shortly after Sinha's daughter Sonakshi tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. The Ambani-Merchant wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan. International celebrities included John Cena, Kim Kardashian, and former UK PM Boris Johnson. The celebrations concluded on Sunday with a wedding reception.