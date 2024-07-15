In short Simplifying... In short BLACKPINK's Lisa's music video 'ROCKSTAR' is under scrutiny for alleged plagiarism, with music director Moses demanding an official response from Lisa's team.

Despite the controversy, the video, filmed in Lisa's native Thailand, quickly amassed over 100 million views and sparked a tourism initiative in Bangkok's Yaowarat district. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lisa's solo debut under plagiarism scrutiny

Did BLACKPINK's Lisa copy Travis? 'ROCKSTAR' under fire for plagiarism!

By Tanvi Gupta 02:23 pm Jul 15, 202402:23 pm

What's the story BLACKPINK's Lisa, who recently launched her own label, Lloud Company, is under scrutiny for alleged plagiarism in her debut solo music video ROCKSTAR. The video—filmed in Thailand and released last month—quickly gained global attention. However, the excitement has been overshadowed by claims of plagiarism from Gabriel Moses, a video director and producer. Moses has publicly accused Lisa's team of copying a scene from Travis Scott's FE!N music video—which he directed.

Plagiarism claims

'They went ahead, and made it anyway...'

Moses stated on social media, "They (Lisa's team) contacted my editor for this scene. My editor said 'no,' but they went ahead and made it anyway." Further, the music director pointed out similarities between the two videos, with FE!N having been released in July last year and ROCKSTAR this June. Moses has demanded an official statement from Lisa's team regarding the plagiarism allegations by the end of this month.

About the song

'ROCKSTAR' exceeded a 100M views

In ROCKSTAR, Lisa undergoes a striking transformation. The music video, shot in her native Thailand, swiftly exceeded a staggering 100M views, underscoring her global impact. Reports also surfaced that the K-pop sensation made significant payments to local night market vendors for filming, amplifying excitement around the production. Additionally, the Thai Tourism Authority announced intentions to develop a walking tour in Bangkok's Yaowarat district, the setting of the video.