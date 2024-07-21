'Can't see anything': Jasmin Bhasin shares 'painful' contact lens mishap
Television actor Jasmin Bhasin recently revealed that a mishap with her contact lenses led to corneal damage, for which she is currently receiving treatment. In an interview with Times of India, she recounted that the issue began on July 17 when she wore the lenses for an event in Delhi. After inserting her contact lenses, she began experiencing severe pain and vision problems, eventually losing her vision temporarily.
'After a point, I couldn't see anything...'
Bhasin recounted the incident: "I don't know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse." Despite the discomfort, she managed the situation by "wearing sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn't see anything." Later that night, she consulted an eye specialist who confirmed that her corneas were damaged. The doctor bandaged her eyes for protection.
Bhasin's recovery and continued work commitments
The following day, Bhasin rushed to Mumbai to continue her treatment. "I am experiencing a lot of pain," she said, describing the situation, and added, "Doctors have told me that I should recover in the next four-five days, but till then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It's not easy because I can't see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain." "Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my work," she added.
Bhasin's career and personal life
Bhasin made her acting debut in the 2011 Tamil film Vaanam. She gained fame through television roles such as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. She also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India, and Bigg Boss 14. In 2022, she debuted in Punjabi cinema with the comedy-drama Honeymoon. Bhasin is currently dating fellow TV actor Aly Goni.