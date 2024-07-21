In short Simplifying... In short Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is not just an actor, but also a meticulous editor of his own films, as revealed by Wedding Filmer's Punjabi.

Shah Rukh Khan's editing skills revealed by Vishal Punjabi

By Isha Sharma 02:06 pm Jul 21, 202402:06 pm

What's the story Shah Rukh Khan is not only the king of the box office, but also an accomplished editor! This was disclosed by Vishal Punjabi, a celebrity wedding photographer and founder of Wedding Filmer, who worked with Khan for 10 years. After expressing his desire to collaborate with Khan in a letter, Punjabi moved from London to India when the actor invited him to design a Bollywood portal website. This eventually led to Punjabi joining Khan's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Dedication

Khan's dedication to film editing

In a conversation with DJ Simz, Punjabi emphasized Khan's commitment to editing every film he is involved in. According to Punjabi, "Shah Rukh is one of the best editors I have worked with. He edits every single film he shoots and acts in. He sits with the editor and goes through every scene." Punjabi was impressed by the amount of work Khan puts into each project.

Mentorship

'Is that it'? Punjabi's first impression of Khan

Punjabi also shared his initial impressions of the superstar. "He was a lot smaller than I thought he would be... When I first saw him, I was like, 'Is that it?' because you expect him to be bigger," he said. During his time at Red Chillies Entertainment, Punjabi learned extensively about cinema under Khan's guidance and described him as an excellent mentor. Last seen in Dunki, Khan is now gearing up for King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.