Ved Bharambe crowned Best Costume awardee at Man of World
Ved Bharambe aka Lavesh Mohan Bharambe, from Pune, has made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Best National Costume Award at the Man of the World 2024 pageant in the Philippines. The award-winning costume was titled "The Wonders of India." A collaborative sartorial masterpiece designed by Patrick Isorena from the Philippines and Mohammed Nagaman Lateef from India, the costume intricately showcased India's rich cultural heritage, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and more!
'The Wonders of India' costume captures rich cultural heritage
Bharambe's award-winning attire stood out for its remarkable blend of cultural significance and artistic flair. It featured iconic symbols such as the Taj Mahal, and a majestic white peacock—a symbol of strength and immortality in Indian culture. The outfit also paid homage to India's illustrious legacy in global beauty pageants, celebrating renowned icons like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, Chopra Jonas, and Aditya Khurana, reflecting the nation's impact on the international stage.
Know more about Man of the World 2024
The Philippines takes center stage for the Man of the World 2024—the pageant's sixth edition. The prestigious competition—known for celebrating male excellence—will see the reigning titleholder, Jin Wook-kim from South Korea, pass on the coveted crown to a deserving successor on July 26. Will India claim victory in this pageant? The excitement builds as the world waits to see who will be crowned the next global icon of masculinity and achievement.