Priyanka Chopra pens note to Vir Das on Emmy win
Indian actor-comedian Vir Das recently celebrated a major achievement, winning the International Emmy for Comedy for his show Vir Das: Landing. Das became the first Indian comedian to win the prestigious award and ever since then, he has been lauded by many peers. Recently, he shared a photograph of a flower bouquet and a heartfelt note from Priyanka Chopra Jonas after his Emmy win. Das expressed his gratitude to her for paving the way for others in the entertainment industry.
Camaraderie between the two actors
In her note, Chopra Jonas wrote, "Dear Vir, wishing you huge congratulations on your Emmy win! Such a well-deserved and wonderful accomplishment! With love, Priyanka, Mary and your friends at Purple Pebble Pictures." Purple Pebble Pictures is a film production company founded by Chopra Jonas. Touched by her words, Das responded, "Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door you've opened for the rest of us. You're awesome!"