Sharvari-John Abraham unleash their fighting spirit in new 'Vedaa' poster
Fresh from her recent successes with Maharaj and Munjya, Sharvari took to Instagram on Sunday to unveil a striking new poster for her upcoming crime-thriller, Vedaa. The poster features Sharvari with visible bruises on her knees and hands, while co-star John Abraham is seen offering her a glass of water. The film—inspired by true events—features Abraham as a boxing coach who fights alongside Sharvari's character for justice against a repressive system.
Sharvari expressed gratitude to co-star Abraham in a heartfelt note
Upon releasing the poster, Sharvari penned a heartfelt note to Abraham, addressing him as "Abhimanyu Sir." She expressed her gratitude for his guidance and teachings, crediting him for making her a fighter. "Mhaari duniya mein aap ek akele aise insaan ho jisne kabhi-koi fark nahin kiya. Guru ho aap mere jisne mhaara saath diya, ladna sikhaya, duniya ki riti-niti, sahi-galat sikha ke ek fighter banaya," she wrote on Instagram in Hindi.
Take a look at the poster here
Fans reacted enthusiastically to 'Vedaa' poster
The new poster of Vedaa was met with great enthusiastic responses from fans on social media. Comments on Sharvari's Instagram post ranged from "A picture is worth a thousand words" to "Can't wait," and "Pure patriotic Goosebumps...superhit looks n very promising." Many fans also praised Sharvari's career trajectory and the return of Abraham in an action role, referring to him as "Action Abraham is back!" He was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan(2023).
'Vedaa' set to release on August 15
Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa also features Tamannaah Bhatia in a significant role and Abhishek Banerjee as an enigmatic antagonist. The film's teaser was released earlier this year in March. Vedaa is set to hit the screens on August 15 and is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Abraham. It will clash with Khel Khel Mein and Stree 2.