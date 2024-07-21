In short Simplifying... In short Sumona Chakravarti has dismissed rumors of being fired from Kapil Sharma's show, stating that the show ended last year and everyone moved on.

She also revealed her excitement for her upcoming appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, premiering on July 27.

Despite not being part of Sharma's new Netflix show, Chakravarti remains unfazed by negative reports, asserting that others' opinions of her are not her responsibility. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sumona Chakravarti denies being fired from Kapil Sharma's show

Sumona refutes claims of being fired from Kapil Sharma's show

By Isha Sharma 01:35 pm Jul 21, 202401:35 pm

What's the story Actor Sumona Chakravarti has denied allegations that she was fired from The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma. In an interview with News18 Showsha, Chakravarti clarified that after their association on The Kapil Sharma Show ended, everyone went their different ways, with Chakravarti turning toward Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She expressed bewilderment over the circulating reports, stating, "It is so weird because literally a few days ago, there was a very nice article."

Clarification

Chakravarti dismisses rumors of discord with Sharma

Chakravarti further clarified that she harbors no ill feelings toward Sharma. She stated, "I have said this time and again, I was part of a show which ended in July last year and it's not like you exited or I resigned or I got fired, the show ended in July and we all went ahead." Though Chakravarti didn't feature in Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, it brought back Sharma's frequent collaborators Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek.

Future projects

Chakravarti addresses negative reports, upcoming show

The actor also spoke about whether negative reports impact her, stating, "Not anymore. Back in my day, maybe 20 years ago when I started a career, then maybe yes. Now I'm too old for this." She added that she often says - "your opinion of me is not my responsibility." While not part of Sharma's new show, Chakravarti will soon appear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, set to premiere on July 27 on Colors.

Anticipation

Chakravarti excited for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' premiere

Speaking about her experience on the upcoming show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Chakravarti expressed excitement and anticipation. She said: "I have surprised myself to be very honest. So yeah, I have. I mean, looking back I'm really excited for the show to come on air because I want to see myself. I want to watch how I did, what I did." The Rohit Shetty-led show also features Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, and Shilpa Shinde.