By Tanvi Gupta 01:34 pm Jul 20, 202401:34 pm

What's the story Karan Johar isn't slowing down! Fresh off the heels of the successful project Kill, he has announced his latest venture—a thrilling time-bending series titled Gyaarah Gyaarah. The ZEE5 original show—co-produced by Apoorva Mehta﻿, Guneet Monga, and Achin Jain—is set to premiere on the intriguing date of "August 9, 1990." This unusual date has sparked curiosity about the mystery behind it and how the show will transport viewers back in time.

Poster release

First motion poster of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' reveals interesting details

Johar unveiled the first look of Gyaarah Gyaarah on his Instagram account. The clip features lead actors Raghav Juyal and Dhairya Karwa alongside a mysterious walkie-talkie, hinting at the unique premise of the series. Johar wrote while sharing the poster, "What happens when two worlds connect at Gyaarah Gyaarah? Mystery unfolds on ZEE5." The series is directed by Umesh Bist (O Teri).

Twitter Post

Show details

'Gyaarah Gyaarah's unique narrative and thrilling mystery unveiled

Gyaarah Gyaarah will reportedly tell a gripping police drama that tells the story of two police officers from different eras connected by a mysterious walkie-talkie. The series also stars Kritika Kamra in a leading role. Johar expressed his excitement about the unique narrative, reportedly stating, "Gyaarah Gyaarah is not just a regular police procedural series but it has to offer much more than that including its own USP of mystery and philosophy."

Production details

It marks first original web series for the Oscar-winning duo

The series is produced by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. This marks the first original web series from Oscar-winning duo Monga and Jain. Interestingly, this marks actor Juyal's second collaboration with this team, following his recent performance as the antagonist in Kill, which hit theaters on July 5. The movie has earned ₹18.30cr so far.