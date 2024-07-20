In short Simplifying... In short Triptii Dimri, known for her roles in films like 'Qala', 'Bulbul', and 'Laila Majnu', stumbled upon her acting career by chance during auditions for 'Laila Majnu'.

Despite having no prior acting training, she has won fans' hearts, earning the 'National Crush' tag after starring in 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor.

Her latest venture is a comedy, 'Bad Newz', marking a shift from her usual drama roles.

Triptii Dimri talks about her journey in Bollywood

Twist of fate: Triptii Dimri shares how 'Laila Majnu' happened

By Isha Sharma 01:28 pm Jul 20, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Triptii Dimri, who appeared in the film industry with Poster Boyz, has garnered significant success with films like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, Qala, and Animal. In an interview with IANS, she spoke about her journey, saying, "It's been very exciting. When I started, I didn't know that I would be working with such great actors and directors because I never took myself so seriously as an actor." She also shared an interesting twist of fate that led her to Laila Majnu.

Audition surprise

Dimri's unexpected audition for 'Laila Majnu'

After her debut film, Dimri left her career to fate, hoping for another opportunity. This chance came unexpectedly during the auditions for Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu. "I thought, 'chalo, ek film mil gaya. Let's see if I get another one or not'. But luckily, the stars were in my favor." "I was not there to audition, but the casting director found me. He said I looked Kashmiri and should audition for it, and that's how I got that film."

Acting evolution

Dimri's self-taught acting journey and fan appreciation

Dimri confessed that she had no prior knowledge or training in acting. "I never took acting classes. I had no concept of good, bad, or overacting," she said. It was only after wrapping up the first schedule of Laila Majnu that she enrolled in acting classes. Expressing gratitude for her journey so far, Dimri said, "The kind of love I get from fans of Qala, Bulbul, Laila Majnu, and Animal makes you feel good."

Career milestones

Dimri's 'National crush' tag and latest comedy venture

Dimri's career took a significant turn in 2023 when she starred in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, earning her the 'National Crush' tag. When asked about this title, Dimri responded, "More than the tag, it is love." She finds the tag "wonderful," but also describes the love she receives from fans as an "overwhelming" feeling. Her latest release is Bad Newz, co-starring Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal, marking her first foray into comedy after a string of dramas.