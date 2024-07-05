In brief Simplifying... In brief Aditya Chopra breathed life into Siddharth P. Malhotra's film 'Hichki' by insisting on a gender swap for the lead role, paving the way for Rani Mukerji's comeback.

Fast forward six years, Chopra backs Malhotra again for 'Maharaj', a historical drama gaining online buzz and introducing Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan.

Siddharth P. Malhotra's 'Hichki' only got made because of Aditya Chopra's backing

How Aditya Chopra saved Siddharth P. Malhotra-Rani Mukerji's 'Hichki'

What's the story Filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra, acclaimed for his recent Netflix film Maharaj, revealed that the protagonist of his celebrated film Hichki was originally intended to be male. In an interview with India Today, he shared that many deemed him "mad" for considering such a unique film idea. Despite skepticism and being labeled as an art film, Malhotra maintained his conviction that Hichki was indeed a commercial project.

Aditya Chopra backed Malhotra's 'Hichki,' changed the lead to female

Malhotra spent nearly half a decade pitching Hichki before Aditya Chopra decided to support the film. However, Chopra's backing came with one condition - the lead character had to be changed from male to female. This alteration led to actor Rani Mukerji's return to cinema and the film was subsequently based on the book Front of the Class.

Malhotra's recent venture 'Maharaj' gains online attention

Six years after Hichki, in 2024, Chopra once again backed Malhotra's film, this time for the historical drama Maharaj. The movie is currently gaining traction online and marks the debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. Based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, this film continues to showcase Malhotra's unique storytelling approach. Malhotra is also known for directing We Are Family, starring Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan.