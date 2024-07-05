In brief Simplifying... In brief Deepika Padukone bravely filmed a physically demanding climax scene for 'Kalki' while pregnant, with her husband, Ranveer Singh, on set for support.

The director, Chatterjee, ensured her comfort and used a body double for more challenging scenes.

What's the story The mythological sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, has shattered box office records in its opening week, becoming one of the most staggering success stories from Indian cinema. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it features Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. Notably, Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee plays a significant role as Manas, the main antagonist and military commander to Kamal Haasan's character Supreme Yaskin. In an interview recently, he made an interesting revelation about Padukone.

On-set experience

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Chatterjee shared his experience of filming the climax scene with Padukone. During this intense sequence, Padukone's character Sumathi is dragged by her hair by Manas after his army invades Shambhala. Interestingly, Padukone was pregnant during this physically demanding shoot and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh was present on set.

Behind-the-Scenes

Chatterjee recalls filming with Padukone, ensuring her comfort

Chatterjee fondly remembered the day of filming, describing Padukone as "ever-smiling." The veteran said, "There was a lot of physical tussle in the scene, so I told Ranveer, 'Don't worry, for more physically challenging scenes, there's a body double.' He was so polite and humble. He smiled and said, 'I know, Dada.' Throughout the film, Padukone's character is shown to be pregnant and is a crucial thread of the narrative.

Future endeavors

Chatterjee's upcoming projects post 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Chatterjee, who previously collaborated with Anurag Basu in Jagga Jasoos, is set to appear in Basu's forthcoming film Metro... In Dino. In this upcoming project, Chatterjee will portray the husband of Neena Gupta. Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Roy Kapoor are also part of the cast, playing the roles of his sons-in-law. This marks another significant role for Chatterjee following his impactful performance in Kalki 2898 AD.