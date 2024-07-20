In short Simplifying... In short The Summer Olympics, a globally celebrated multi-sport event, has seen over 50 sports discontinued throughout its history.

Over 50 events have been canceled

These events have been discontinued at Summer Olympics

What's the story The 33rd edition of Summer Olympics will be underway on July 26 in Paris. Over 10,000 athletes will feature at the Paris Games for 19 days, which involves 329 events. Notably, USA, France, United Kingdom, and China are among the favorites to clinch the most medals. Here we look at the sports and disciplines that are no longer a part of the Summer Olympics.

Olympics is regarded as the most celebrated multi-sport event across the globe. The past editions of the tourney have witnessed some remarkable on-field action. However, the event has also undergone numerous changes over the years. Over 50 sports (official or unofficial) have been discontinued at the Summer Olympics due to different reasons. Here we look at the same.

American football, Art competitions among the abandoned events.

Aeronautics was only played at the 1936 Summer Olympics. Alpinism was last played at the 1936 Games. American football was only played at the 1932 Summer Olympics. Angling was only played at the 1900 Summer Olympics. Art competitions last took place at the 1948 Games. Australian football was only played at the 1956 Summer Olympics. Ballooning was only played at the 1900 Summer Olympics.

Bowling and Chess were also canceled

Basque pelota was only played at the 1900 Summer Olympics. Boules was only played at the 1900 Games. Bowling was only played at the 1988 Summer Olympics. Budo was only played at the 1964 Summer Olympics. Cannon shooting only took place at the 1900 Summer Olympics. Chess only took place at the 2000 Summer Olympics. Croquet only took place at the 1900 Summer Olympics.

Cycle polo, Gotland sports only took place once

Cycle polo only took place at the 1908 Summer Olympics. Figure skating was last played at the 1920 Games. Fire fighting was only played at the 1900 Games. Gaelic football was only played at the 1904 Games. Gliding was only played at the 1936 Summer Olympics. Glima was last played at the 1912 Games. Gotland sports only took place at the 1912 Summer Olympics.

Ice hockey, Indian sports feature on this list

Hurling only took place at the 1904 Summer Olympics. Ice hockey only took place at the 1920 Summer Olympics. Indian sports only took place at the 1936 Summer Olympics. Jeu de paume only took place at the 1908 Summer Olympics. Kaatsen only took place at the 1928 Summer Olympics. Kite flying only took place at the 1900 Summer Olympics.

Life saving, Longue paume make it to this list

La canne only took place at the 1924 Summer Olympics. Lacrosse was last played at the 1908 Games. Life saving, longue paume, and military exercise only took place at the 1900 Summer Olympics. Motor racing and motorcycle racing are the other sports that got abandoned after making their lone appearance in the 1900 Games. Pesäpallo only took place at the 1952 Summer Olympics.

Roller hockey has also been abandoned

Pigeon racing and Polo only took place at the 1900 Summer Olympics. Rackets made its only appearance at the 1908 Summer Olympics. Roller hockey only took place at the 1992 Summer Olympics. Roque only took place at the 1904 Summer Olympics. Rugby union was last played at the 1924 Games. Savate only took place at the 1924 Summer Olympics.

Tug of war is also no more a part

Swedish gymnastics only took place at the 1948 Summer Olympics. Tug of war was last played at the 1920 Summer Games. Water motorsports was last played at the 1908 Summer Olympics. Water skiing made its only appearance at the 1972 Summer Olympics. Wheelchair racing last took place at the 2004 Summer Olympics.