In short Simplifying... In short Mythri Movie Makers are investing in a new film featuring Prabhas, with music by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

Prabhas, fresh from the success of his blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, is also set to appear in the horror comedy The Raja Saab and is currently working on a project called Spirit.

The new film is eagerly anticipated, with more updates to come as production progresses.

Prabhas may romance Sajal Aly in his next

This Pakistani actor eyed opposite Prabhas in Hanu Raghavapudi's film

By Tanvi Gupta 12:45 pm Jul 21, 202412:45 pm

What's the story Internationally acclaimed actor Prabhas is gearing up for his next big role in a period romantic action drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Excitement is swirling around the film, especially with rumors suggesting that Pakistani actor Sajal Aly, famed for her role in the late Sridevi's Mom, might be cast opposite him. While the casting remains unconfirmed, the speculation has already sparked considerable buzz within the industry.

About the project

Mythri Movie Makers to invest heavily in this project: Report

According to a 123 Telugu report, the prominent production house Mythri Movie Makers is making a significant investment in the upcoming film, which is set to launch soon. Following their successful partnership on the film Sita Ramam, composer Vishal Chandrasekhar will reportedly once again collaborate with director Raghavapudi on this project. Fans can look forward to more updates as the film progresses through its production stages.

Future Ventures

Prabhas's upcoming projects and collaborations

Prabhas is currently basking in the success of his recent blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, which has collected over ₹600cr in India. Next up, Prabhas will be seen in The Raja Saab, a horror comedy directed by Maruthi. Bankrolled by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla, the film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Malavika Mohanan. The film was announced earlier in January. He is also working on Spirit, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.