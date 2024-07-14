Priyanka Chopra's opulent Bulgari jewelry at Anant-Radhika's wedding

What's the story Priyanka Chopra Jonas, accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas, made a stunning appearance at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday. The actor chose a Tarun Tahiliani embroidered lehenga in deep yellow and gold for the "wedding of the year." Her outfit was styled by Ami Patel and complemented by a matching dupatta draped over one shoulder. However, stealing the spotlight was her Bulgari jewelry. Here's what the jewels cost.

Chopra, a Bulgari brand ambassador, wore several pieces from the luxury brand at the wedding. The highlight was an archival Bulgari High Jewellery Necklace, with its cost undisclosed. She also sported a Serpenti Incantati watch valued at ₹66.58 lakh that reimagines the iconic Bulgari serpent into a captivating design. Each piece of Bulgari jewelery worn by Chopra elevated her ensemble to unmatched elegance.

In addition to the necklace and watch, Chopra wore a Fiorever Ring valued at ₹11.73 lakh, inspired by a four-petal flower symbol of happiness and joy, reported Bollywood Hungama. She also donned a Serpenti Seduttori Ring valued at ₹9.82 lakh, embodying the essence of the transformative serpent. Complementing her ring was a Serpenti Seduttori Bracelet valued at ₹12.32 lakh, with details of her High Jewelry Earrings remaining undisclosed.

Chopra's choice of attire and accessories for the wedding showcased her impeccable fashion sense. The deep yellow and gold lehenga, styled by Patel, highlighted her toned midriff. Her vibrant yellow choli with a plunging neckline and a fabric flower blooming on one shoulder added to her captivating look. Videos surfaced online showing the Quantico actor dancing to lively Bollywood music with her husband and the groom's sister, Isha Ambani.

