Who's Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara, who stunned at Anant-Radhika's wedding

By Isha Sharma 05:13 pm Jul 14, 202405:13 pm

What's the story John Cena, Shah Rukh Khan, Kim Kardashian, and Amitabh Bachchan were among the numerous celebrities who attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding on Friday. But, among these superstars, one celebrity who caught everyone's attention is Sitara Ghattamaneni, the daughter of South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. Reportedly born on July 20, 2012, she is set to turn 12 in a few days. Let's learn a bit more about the popular starkid.

Achievements

Ghattamaneni is a sought-after celebrity on Instagram

Ghattamaneni's popularity extends beyond her famous lineage, boasting a substantial social media following. She has 2M followers on her Instagram account, where she describes her interests as, "history, books and taylor swift." Her account is run and managed by her mother-actor Shirodkar and features glimpses of the starkid's personal life and travel adventures. Ghattamaneni recently uploaded photos from Ambani-Merchant's wedding, including selfies with designer Law Roach and Kardashian.

Pursuits

Her diverse talents and interests

Ghattamaneni's first accomplishment in showbiz was appearing in a popular jewelry advertisement, earning her ₹1cr. In a demonstration of her philanthropic spirit, she donated this entire first salary to charity. Per HerZindagi, she is currently studying at CHIREC International School in Hyderabad, balancing her academic pursuits with a range of extracurricular activities. She is a trained Kuchipudi and Ballet dancer. In addition to dancing, she enjoys reading books, painting, playing guitar, and swimming.

Support

When Ghattamaneni made it to Times Square

Ghattamaneni shares a close relationship with her family, often posting pictures on Instagram with her father. In 2023, When she made it to Times Square through her association with the brand PMJ Jewels, Babu expressed his pride on Instagram writing, "Lighting up Times Square!! So so proud of you my firecracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!!" With such a supportive family and an array of talents, Ghattamaneni is certainly a rising star to watch.