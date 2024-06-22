In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Ranvir Shorey is both excited and nervous about joining the spin-off BB OTT Season 3, where he'll live under constant surveillance with strangers.

Ranvir Shorey joined 'Bigg Boss' OTT Season 3

'BB OTT3': Ranvir Shorey would have preferred Salman as host

By Tanvi Gupta 05:34 pm Jun 22, 202405:34 pm

What's the story Versatile Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey entered the Bigg Boss house on Friday. Before stepping into the house, Shorey revealed that he decided to join the show due to a desire for a screen detox and the timing of his son's vacation with his mother, Shorey's ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma. He stated, "This year when they called my son was going for summer holidays...and I had no work so I thought let's use this one month."

Emotional rollercoaster

Shorey's mixed feelings about entering 'Bigg Boss' house

Speaking to ETimes, Shorey expressed a combination of excitement and nervousness about entering the BB house for the spin-off BB OTT Season 3. He admitted to feeling anxious about having no contact with the outside world, especially his son. "It is equal part excitement and equal part fear and nervousness. Fear about what's going to happen as I've never done something like this where I have stayed under one roof with strangers," he shared during the interview.

24/7 exposure

'I kind of like the challenge of being shot 24/7...'

Despite his concerns, Shorey is eager to face the challenge of being filmed around the clock. He stated that he has never been overly protective about his life and enjoys expressing himself freely on social media. "As a career and being a part of a media person I kind of like the challenge of being shot 24/7. It will be a challenge to cope with this," he added.

Digital detox

Shorey anticipated 'screen detox' on 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Shorey also expressed his anticipation for a screen detox during his time on the show. He mentioned that living without his phone and not looking at screens for a month is another reason why he signed up for the show. "Living without my phone or not looking at the screen for one month is another reason why I signed the show. I need the screen detox," he stated.

Missing Salman

Shorey to miss Salman Khan's hosting on 'Bigg Boss'

Shorey expressed that he will miss the hosting of Salman Khan. Having played Khan's friend in Ek Tha Tiger, he believes that Khan might have been lenient with him. "I will miss Salman sir because I think maybe he would have cut me some slack as I played his friend in Ek Tha Tiger," Shorey said. However, he remains optimistic about the new host, Anil Kapoor, bringing his unique energy to the show. The reality show is streaming on JioCinema.