'BB OTT3': Sai Ketan Rao reveals he isn't show's fan

By Isha Sharma 05:28 pm Jun 22, 202405:28 pm

What's the story Sai Ketan Rao, known for his dual role in the Star Plus show Imlie, made his first appearance on Indian reality television with Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. The show premiered on JioCinema on Friday. Before entering the controversial show, Rao spoke to Bollywood Hungama and revealed that he is "not a great fan of Bigg Boss" and hasn't ever watched any season from beginning to end.

Show strategy

Rao discusses what fans can expect from him

Rao told the portal, "I've seen a few episodes in between. So I can't name a specific season that I liked." Speaking about what fans can expect, he said, "They'll see the Sai Ketan Rao in the house. They'll see how I get up, how I eat, how I talk to the people, how I mingle with them. They'll see my ins and outs."

Career impact

Rao expresses optimism about 'Bigg Boss' impact on career

Rao expressed enthusiasm about his participation in Bigg Boss. "I can present my arguments. It should be solution oriented and it should be like, I'm talking to someone, so I want that person to not just talk to his mouth, but talk to his brain." About the show's impact on his career, he added, "It will have an impact, but definitely in a positive way. "

The show

An overview of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'

The show is being hosted by Anil Kapoor this year. Apart from Rao, other contestants who have joined are Chandrika Dixit, Deepak Chaurasia, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul Khan, Munisha Khatwani, Neeraj Goyat, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Kritika Malik, among others. The previous season, hosted by Salman Khan, was won by YouTuber Elvish Yadav.