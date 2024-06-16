In brief Simplifying... In brief Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl, sparking a wave of congratulations from fans and celebrities alike.

Varun Dhawan shares first glimpse of daughter

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:57 pm Jun 16, 202405:57 pm

What's the story Indian actor Varun Dhawan marked Father's Day by sharing a glimpse of his newborn daughter on Instagram. The touching post featured a picture of his daughter clutching his finger, her face partially visible. Another image showed Dhawan holding the paw of his pet dog, Joey. In the caption, he expressed joy at being a father and shared that he would be celebrating by working for his family, stating, "Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad."

Celebrity reactions

Bollywood celebrities reacted to Dhawan's Father's Day post

Dhawan's heartfelt post quickly drew attention from fans and fellow Bollywood celebrities. The comments section was filled with warm wishes and compliments. Notable reactions included those from Janhvi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar, who posted red heart emojis, while Parineeti Chopra commented, "Girl daddd (heart eyes emoji) VD, badaa ho gaya re tu (You have grown up)!" This shows the widespread support and affection for Dhawan in his new role as a father.

Family expansion

Dhawan and Dalal welcomed baby girl this month

Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed their baby girl on June 3. The couple had previously announced their pregnancy in February through an Instagram post that featured Dhawan kissing Dalal's baby bump. This joyous news followed their intimate wedding ceremony in 2021. The birth of their daughter marks a new chapter in the couple's life.

Career outlook

Dhawan's upcoming professional endeavors

On the professional front, Dhawan is set to appear in several upcoming projects. He will be seen in the action thriller film Baby John, directed by A Kaleeswaran and presented by Atlee in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. Additionally, he will star in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel, opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The release date for this project has not yet been announced.