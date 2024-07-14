Gurucharan Singh assures fans he won't go anywhere now

What's the story Gurucharan Singh, recognized for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has returned to Mumbai following a month-long absence. Earlier this year, Singh was in the news when he went missing on April 22 and returned almost after a month after his "spiritual journey." In an exclusive interview with Times Now/Telly Talk India, he spoke about his future plans and assured fans and well-wishers that he has no plans to disappear once again.

Family reaction

'Got God's order from above'

Singh's parents initially expressed concern about his journey to Mumbai from Delhi. However, they have since given their blessings for his stay. Singh stated, "I am in Mumbai now and I will not go anywhere now. I have got God's order from above." "My mum and dad have given me their blessings. They want me to be in Delhi soon. However, I am planning to get them shifted to Mumbai with me. I can't stay away from them."

Disappearance

Singh's unexplained absence led to missing person report

Singh's sudden absence on April 22 prompted his father to file a missing person report three days later. An FIR was lodged under Section 365 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code. Singh was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Mumbai on the day he vanished, but never arrived at the airport. Earlier this month, while speaking to Bombay Times, he said, "God gave me a sign and that made me return home."

Reunion

Emotional reunion marked Singh's return

Upon his return, Singh described an emotional reunion with his parents. Arriving home late at night, he recounted, "I reached home very late, around 2am. When I rang the bell, my mom looked from the balcony but she couldn't recognize me because it was too dark." His father recognized him and they shared a tearful reunion. Despite the circumstances of his disappearance, Singh said his parents were not angry with him.