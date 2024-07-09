In brief Simplifying... In brief In the 'Rust' trial, Alec Baldwin's role as a producer won't be considered, focusing only on his actions as an actor.

Judge Sommer has excluded video evidence of Baldwin's on-set behavior, but will allow videos showing his gun use, which prosecutors argue prove the gun was functioning correctly.

If convicted, Baldwin could face a sentence similar to the film's armorer, who is serving 18 months for involuntary manslaughter.

Judge rules against considering Alec Baldwin's role as producer in 'Rust' shooting

By Tanvi Gupta 02:09 pm Jul 09, 202402:09 pm

What's the story In a significant development, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer has ruled that Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin's role as a producer on the film Rust will not be considered in his involuntary manslaughter trial. The decision was made during a pre-trial hearing on Monday, reportedly. This ruling is seen as a setback for the prosecution which accuses Baldwin of negligently shooting Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 with a prop gun.

Trial scope

Trial to focus on Baldwin's conduct as actor, not producer

To note, the judge's decision implies that the trial will concentrate solely on Baldwin's actions as an actor. This could potentially make it harder for prosecutors to link systemic failures on the film set to Baldwin. The defense had argued that any insinuation of Baldwin being "the boss" would muddle the case issues, leading Judge Sommer to deny evidence of his producer status.

Role clarification

Baldwin's producer role was deemed 'creative,' not overseeing safety

Baldwin has stated that his role as a producer on Rust was "creative," giving him input on the script and casting, but not oversight of the crew or the film's finances. Crew members have cited an overall lack of safety on set, attributing it to a low budget, poor hiring practices, and failure to address safety complaints. However, Judge Sommer's ruling makes it harder for prosecutors to hold Baldwin accountable for these issues.

Evidence ruling

Judge excludes certain video evidence, allows others

Judge Sommer has also decided to exclude video evidence of Baldwin yelling at or rushing the crew, stating it does not illuminate the key question of alleged negligence. "None of that is relevant," she declared. However, she will permit prosecutors to present videos of Baldwin using his gun on set, which they argue demonstrate cavalier behavior such as cocking and decocking the gun without reason.

Video evidence

Prosecution to use videos as evidence of proper gun functioning

The prosecution plans to use these videos to prove that Baldwin's gun was functioning correctly before the shooting. The defense has suggested that the gun may have misfired due to modifications made prior to the incident. It is pertinent to note that Baldwin is charged with recklessly pointing the gun at Hutchins and pulling the trigger without checking if it contained a live round.

Information

Armorer convicted, Baldwin faces a similar sentence if found guilty

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in March and is currently serving an 18-month sentence for mistakenly loading a live bullet into the gun. This error resulted in Hutchins's death and the wounding of director Joel Souza. If convicted, Baldwin could face a similar sentence to Gutierrez Reed's.