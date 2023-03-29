Sports

BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu drops out of top 10

PV Sindhu failed to defend her Swiss Open title (Source/@BAImedia)

Indian ace shuttler, PV Sindhu, dropped down to the 11th spot in the recent BWF Rankings announced on Tuesday. The Olympics medalist has struggled to get going ever since her injury setback during her journey to the Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham last year. This is the first time since 2016 that she broke out of the top 10. Here's more.

Sindhu is one of the best shuttlers of this generation.

She won the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu has won several accolades to her name ever since she entered the international circuit in 2009.

The Indian shuttle would aim to bounce back from her poor run of form.

Sindhu drops out of top 10

This is the first time since November 2016 that Sindhu has dropped out of the top 10 BWF Rankings. She first broke into the top 10 in August 2013. Sindhu achieved her career-best rank of number two in April 2017, courtesy of her consecutive wins at the Syed Modi International and India Open Superseries where she defeated Carolina Marin in the finals.

Major injury concerns

Sindhu has suffered from many injuries in her career, but she has bounced back each time to prove her detractors wrong. She picked up an ankle injury during the CWG last year. Although she finished with the gold medal, she paid a heavy price of a long injury layoff. She had to withdraw from several tournaments and is yet to find her mojo.

Only Indian female to own two Olympic medals

Sindhu has created several records in her illustrious career, but her triumphs at the Olympics were simply sensational. She is the first Indian woman to own two Olympics medals. She had to settle for silver after losing to Marin in the finals of the Rio Olympics in 2016. The 27-year-old bagged the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after beating China's He Bingjiao.