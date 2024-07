What's the story

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen beat Julien Carraggi in the men's singles clash at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Lakshya claimed a 21-19, 21-14 win after displaying his variations throughout the match. The Indian shuttler will face Jonatan Christie in what is a must-win clash for him on July 31. Earlier, Kevin Cordon's withdrawal from the Paris Games handed him a blow.