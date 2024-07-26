In short Simplifying... In short On July 27, the 2024 Paris Olympics will see Indian athletes competing in various events.

Badminton stars HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and others will kick off the day at 12:00pm IST.

Shooting events will feature Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta, and others, with the 10m air rifle mixed team event starting at 12:30pm.

Tennis and table tennis matches will include Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna, and more, starting at 3:30pm.

The day will conclude with boxer Preeti Pawar's match at 7:00pm and the Indian men's hockey team facing New Zealand at 9:00pm. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PV Sindhu will be in action (Source: X/@olympics.com)

2024 Paris Olympics: India's complete schedule on July 27

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:53 am Jul 26, 202410:53 am

What's the story India will be fielding 117 competitors across 16 sports categories at the 2024 Paris Olympics, starting July 26. India, who is ranked 56th in terms of standings at the Summer Olympics, has bagged 35 medals to date. They would be raring to enhance their tally in the 33rd Summer Olympics. Here we look at the schedule of Indian athletes on July 27.

Badminton

Badminton games to start at 12:00pm IST

The duo of HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will compete in the men's singles group stage. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will feature in the women's singles group stage. While Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will represent India in the men's doubles group stage, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will play the women's doubles. All the aforementioned badminton games will kick-start at 12:00pm IST.

Shooting

Details about the shooting events

Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta, Elavenil Valarivan, and Ramita Jindal will compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualifying event (12:30pm onwards). Meanwhile, the 10m air pistol men's qualifying event will feature Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Cheema (12:30pm). Rhythm Sangwan and Manu Bhaker will take part in the 10m air pistol women's qualifying event (4:30pm).

Information

Other shooting and rowing events

If India's 10m air rifle mixed team clears the qualifying event, it will participate in the medal round matches (2:00pm). Meanwhile, Balraj Panwar will represent the nation in the men's single sculls heats, a rowing event, which will be underway at 12:30pm IST.

Tennis

Tennis and table tennis matches

Tennis star Sumit Nagal is India's representative at the men's singles event. Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji will feature in the men's doubles games. Both first-round matches will kick-start at 3:30pm. Table tennis players Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai will take part in the men's singles event (6:30pm). Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will play the preliminary round matches of the women's singles (6:30pm).

Information

Boxing and hockey

Boxer Preeti Pawar will take part in the women's 54kg category. The round of 32 match will be underway at 7:00pm. Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team will take on New Zealand in the Group B game, which will start at 9:00pm.