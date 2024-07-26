2024 Paris Olympics: India's complete schedule on July 27
India will be fielding 117 competitors across 16 sports categories at the 2024 Paris Olympics, starting July 26. India, who is ranked 56th in terms of standings at the Summer Olympics, has bagged 35 medals to date. They would be raring to enhance their tally in the 33rd Summer Olympics. Here we look at the schedule of Indian athletes on July 27.
Badminton games to start at 12:00pm IST
The duo of HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will compete in the men's singles group stage. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will feature in the women's singles group stage. While Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will represent India in the men's doubles group stage, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will play the women's doubles. All the aforementioned badminton games will kick-start at 12:00pm IST.
Details about the shooting events
Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta, Elavenil Valarivan, and Ramita Jindal will compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualifying event (12:30pm onwards). Meanwhile, the 10m air pistol men's qualifying event will feature Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Cheema (12:30pm). Rhythm Sangwan and Manu Bhaker will take part in the 10m air pistol women's qualifying event (4:30pm).
Other shooting and rowing events
If India's 10m air rifle mixed team clears the qualifying event, it will participate in the medal round matches (2:00pm). Meanwhile, Balraj Panwar will represent the nation in the men's single sculls heats, a rowing event, which will be underway at 12:30pm IST.
Tennis and table tennis matches
Tennis star Sumit Nagal is India's representative at the men's singles event. Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji will feature in the men's doubles games. Both first-round matches will kick-start at 3:30pm. Table tennis players Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai will take part in the men's singles event (6:30pm). Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will play the preliminary round matches of the women's singles (6:30pm).
Boxing and hockey
Boxer Preeti Pawar will take part in the women's 54kg category. The round of 32 match will be underway at 7:00pm. Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team will take on New Zealand in the Group B game, which will start at 9:00pm.