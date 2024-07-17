USA: Decoding their most successful campaign at the Olympics
No country is anywhere near the United States when it comes to medal tally at the Summer Olympics. According to Wikipedia, the country has registered as many as 2,629 medals at the event. USA would want to enhance their medal tally at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which gets underway on July 26. Let's decode their best campaign in Summer Olympics.
231 medals in 1904 games
As per Wikipedia, USA's best campaign came at the third Olympic Games, held in St Louis, Missouri, USA, in 1904. They returned with 231 medals that year out of which 76 were gold. The tally also includes 78 silver and 77 bronze medals. This is the only occasion of a nation clinching 200-plus medals in an Olympics edition.
USA miles above the rest
The 1904 Games featured 16 sports encompassing 95 events in 18 disciplines. A total of 13 countries returned with medals that year. USA's dominance was insane, as besides them, Germany (15) was the only nation with seven-plus medals. The American contingence claimed 76 of the 97 gold medals at stakes. Notably, a total of 526 athletes represented USA that year.
A look at the most successful athletes
According to Olympedia.org, American gymnast Anton Heida clinched the most individual gold medals that year (5). He also claimed a silver medal. George Eyser, another gymnast, was the only other athlete with six medals in the 1904 Games (3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze). Cyclist Marcus Hurley and swimmer Charlie Daniels claimed five medals apiece.