'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius, jailed for girlfriend's murder, released early

Nov 24, 2023

Oscar Pistorius, jailed for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, granted an early release from prison

South African Paralympics champion Oscar Pistorius (37), jailed for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, was granted an early release from prison on parole on Friday. The parole board scheduled his release for January 5, 2024. He was sentenced to 13 years in 2016 after he shot Steenkamp, a model, on Valentine's Day in 2013 and later claimed that he mistook her for a burglar.

Why does this story matter?

It was the former Olympic runner's second attempt at parole, eight months after his previous bid was thwarted in March. The board concluded that he had not completed the minimum detention period required for parole. Last month, South Africa's Constitutional Court ruled that the board made a mistake, which paved the way for a new hearing amid several quarters opposing his release.

Steenkamp's mother says Pistorius not rehabilitated

Steenkamp's mother, June Steenkamp, did not oppose Pistorius's bail but wrote a letter to the parole board saying that he had not shown true remorse and flagged his "huge anger issues." Pistorius is also known as the "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fiber prosthetics. He had pleaded not guilty after shooting Steenkamp four times through the bathroom door of his reportedly ultra-secure Pretoria house.

People have got 20 years or worse for pot: Navratilova

Former tennis star Martina Navratilova earlier called Pistorius's prole attempt a "joke," adding that people are "serving 20-year sentences or worse for pot." He was earlier sentenced to six years for culpable homicide, which was later upgraded to murder with 13 years of imprisonment.

