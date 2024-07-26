In short Simplifying... In short The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, directed by Thomas Jolly, will feature over 10,000 athletes from 206 countries, including India's PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal.

The event, promoting unity and equality, will be broadcasted live on Sports18 1 SD and HD channels in India, and streamed on Jio Cinema.

More than 10,000 athletes will pariticipate (Source: X/@olympics.com)

More than 10,000 athletes will pariticipate (Source: X/@olympics.com)

2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony: All you need to know

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:29 am Jul 26, 202409:29 am

What's the story The 2024 Paris Olympics is set to begin with an unprecedented opening ceremony on the river Seine on Friday, July 26. For the first time in Olympic history, the ceremony will not be held in a traditional stadium. It will instead feature an open-air parade along a six-kilometer stretch of the river. The parade will commence at the Austerlitz Bridge and conclude at Trocadero, providing a stunning backdrop of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Athlete participation

Over 10,000 athletes to participate

More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries are expected to participate in the river tour, showcasing Parisian landmarks such as Notre Dame Cathedral and Pont Neuf. The ceremony will also witness French President Emmanuel Macron officially opening the gala event. As per tradition, Greece will be the first country introduced during the ceremony, followed by the Refugee Olympic Team.

Indian participation

Indian contingent led by Sindhu and Sharath

India is set to participate in this significant event with PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, and table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal leading their contingent at the parade. It will be a historic moment as they are the first athletes from their respective sports to serve as India's flag-bearers at an Olympic opening ceremony. During the ceremony, the male Indian atheletes will wear kurta bundi sets while women will don matching saris reflecting India's tricolor flag.

Telecast details

Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony: How to watch

The Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony is scheduled to get underway at 11:00pm IST (Indian Standard Time) in India. Fans can tune into the live telecast of this event on Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD TV channels. Alternatively, the free live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema for those who prefer online viewing.

Artistic direction

Thomas Jolly to direct the opening ceremony

The artistic direction of this unprecedented event is under the helm of Thomas Jolly, who aims to "highlight France's diversity and cultural richness." Various performers are expected to join in at all stages of the ceremony, including on the individual boats during the parade. Among the prominent names linked to the event are Canadian singer Celine Dion and French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura.

Event significance

A celebration of unity and equality

The Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, marks the third Summer Olympics in Paris. This edition of the Games is poised to be the most spectacular and inclusive event in the post-pandemic era, promoting gender equality and unity. The official mascot for this event is "Freege," inspired by the iconic Phrygian hat symbolizing freedom.

Unique medals

Chaumet to incorporate Eiffel Tower iron into Olympic medals

In a unique twist, Chaumet, a prestigious French ljewelryellery maker, will incorporate 18gm of iron from the Eiffel Tower into the Olympic medals for these games. This addition will add a touch of Parisian heritage to the achievements of victorious athletes at both the Olympics and the Paralympics in Paris. This innovative approach further cements the connection between this global event and its host city.