In short Simplifying... In short Mongolia's Olympic uniforms for Paris 2024, designed by sisters Michel and Amazonka Choigaalaa, are earning global admiration on social media platforms like TikTok.

The outfits, praised for their thoughtful detailing, follow the duo's successful designs for Mongolia's teams in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

Meanwhile, other countries like France, USA, and Great Britain have revealed their uniforms designed by Berluti, Ralph Lauren, and Ben Sherman respectively. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mongolia's Olympic uniforms for Paris 2024 spark global admiration

By Simran Jeet 05:27 pm Jul 17, 202405:27 pm

What's the story Mongolia's national uniform for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics has been unveiled, garnering widespread praise on social media. The outfits, designed by Ulaanbaatar-based couture and ready-to-wear label Michel and Amazonka, are set to be worn at both the opening and closing ceremonies. The designs incorporate Mongolia's national colors of blue, red, and white along with traditional patterns such as the "Soyombo" symbol from the country's flag.

Design details

Michel&Amazonka's unique blend of tradition and modernity

Michel and Amazonka, the creators of Mongolia's Olympic uniforms, are known for their unique blend of traditional Mongolian culture with contemporary fashion. The Paris 2024 Olympic outfits not only feature Mongolia's national colors and symbols but also motifs associated with Paris and the Olympics, including the Eiffel Tower and the Olympic flame. Each outfit reportedly took an average of 20 hours to craft, as stated by the Mongolian National Olympic Committee.

Online reaction

Social media applauds Mongolia's Olympic outfits

The Mongolian Olympic uniforms have sparked significant attention on social media platforms like TikTok, where fashion and sports commentators have lauded the designs. Style writer Ryan Yip praised the outfits in a video viewed over 2 million times, stating "They just won the Olympics before it even started." Australian user Bee Jamieson also commended the detailing of the uniforms, noting that "it looks like everything's been really well thought out."

Designer profile

Michel and Amazonka: The sisters behind Mongolia's Olympic outfits

Michel and Amazonka, the label behind Mongolia's praised Olympic uniforms, was founded by sisters Michel Choigaalaa and Amazonka Choigaalaa. The brand has a history of designing for the Mongolian team, having created outfits for both Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. During these games, Mongolia won one silver and three bronze medals. This year, the country is sending more than 30 athletes to compete in nine different sports at the Paris Olympics.

Global designs

Other countries reveal their Olympic uniforms

In addition to Mongolia, other countries have also unveiled their Olympic uniforms. France's opening and closing ceremony outfits are designed by Berluti, while Ralph Lauren will dress Team USA, continuing a tradition since 2008. Great Britain has chosen menswear label Ben Sherman for their team outfits. The Paris Olympics are set to kick off on July 26, with athletes from around the globe showcasing their national pride through these unique designs.