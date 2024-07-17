In short Simplifying... In short Indulge in calcium-rich almond desserts like creamy almond milk pudding, chocolate almond energy balls, and a refreshing almond flour lemon cake.

Start your day with chia-almond overnight oats or treat yourself to creamy almond butter fudge.

These delicious treats not only satisfy your sweet tooth but also boost your calcium intake, supporting your well-being. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Taste these desserts

Indulge in these delicious calcium-rich almond desserts

By Anujj Trehaan 04:56 pm Jul 17, 202404:56 pm

What's the story Almonds, known for their nutrient density, particularly in calcium, are ideal for crafting healthy desserts. In this article, we delve into five almond-based desserts that not only boast a high calcium content but are also irresistibly delicious. These dessert alternatives present a wonderful opportunity to enhance your calcium intake while indulging your sweet tooth without any guilt.

Dish 1

Almond milk pudding

Almond milk pudding is a creamy, satisfying dessert that's dairy-free and rich in calcium. Using almond milk as the base and thickening it with cornstarch or agar-agar achieves a smooth texture akin to traditional pudding. Sweetened with maple syrup or honey and flavored with vanilla extract, this dessert increases calcium intake while allowing indulgence in a guilt-free treat.

Dish 2

Chocolate almond energy balls

Chocolate almond energy balls are perfect for those looking for a quick, healthy snack or dessert. Made by blending dates, almonds, cocoa powder, and a pinch of salt until sticky, these balls are then rolled in crushed almonds for an extra crunch. Not only do they satisfy chocolate cravings, but they also provide a good dose of calcium thanks to the almonds.

Dish 3

Almond flour lemon cake

Switching from regular flour to almond flour can significantly enhance the nutritional value of your cakes. This lemon cake uses almond flour combined with lemon zest and juice for a refreshing flavor. Sweetened naturally with honey or maple syrup, it's lower in carbs yet high in protein and calcium. Enjoy this moist cake without compromising on taste or health benefits.

Dish 4

Chia-almond overnight oats

For those who love starting their day with something sweet yet nutritious, chia-almond overnight oats are an excellent choice. Mix rolled oats with chia seeds, almond milk, and a touch of vanilla overnight. In the morning, top with sliced almonds and fresh berries for added flavor and nutrients. This breakfast option is not only delicious but also packs a punch of calcium.

Dish 5

Creamy almond butter fudge

Blend almond butter with coconut oil until smooth, then sweeten with maple syrup or honey to taste. Incorporate vanilla extract for added flavor. Freeze the mixture until it sets into creamy fudge. This indulgence is not only rich in flavor but also beneficial for bone health, thanks to the high calcium content in almond butter. Enjoy this delicious treat, knowing it supports your well-being.