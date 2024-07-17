In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegetarian delight with Argentine chimichurri portobello steaks.

Start by creating a chimichurri sauce with parsley, garlic, oregano, chili flakes, red wine vinegar, and olive oil.

Marinate the portobello mushrooms in this sauce, then grill or bake until tender.

Serve the steaks drizzled with the remaining sauce for a flavorful, satisfying meal.

Pair with quinoa salad, roasted veggies, or crusty bread for a complete dining experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Cook Argentine chimichurri portobello steaks with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 04:54 pm Jul 17, 202404:54 pm

What's the story Originating from Argentina, chimichurri sauce is traditionally a marinade for grilling meat. In this vegetarian twist, it's paired with portobello mushrooms, creating a dish that's hearty and flavorful. This combination introduces a fresh aspect to vegetarian cuisine, infused with vibrant South American tastes. It's perfect for those seeking a meatless option without sacrificing flavor depth. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make Argentine chimichurri portobello steaks, you will need four large portobello mushrooms, three tablespoons of olive oil, two tablespoons of red wine vinegar, one cup of fresh parsley, four garlic cloves, two tablespoons of fresh oregano leaves (or one tablespoon dried oregano), one-half teaspoon of chili flakes, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the chimichurri sauce

Start by preparing the chimichurri sauce. In a bowl, combine the finely chopped parsley, minced garlic cloves, oregano leaves (fresh or dried), chili flakes, red wine vinegar, and half of the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences. Whisk everything together until well combined. Let it sit for at least 10 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

Step 2

Marinate the mushrooms

While the chimichurri sauce melds, ready your portobello mushrooms by wiping them with a damp cloth and removing stems. In a dish, arrange them in a single layer. Brush both sides of each mushroom with the remaining olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Spoon half the chimichurri sauce over the mushrooms for an even coating. Let them marinate for at least 15 minutes.

Step 3

Grill or bake your steaks

Preheat your grill or oven to medium-high, setting it to 375 degrees if baking. Place the marinated mushroom caps on the grill or onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cook them for about five minutes on each side, until they are tender and exhibit nice grill marks if grilled. It's crucial to avoid overcooking, as they can become too soft.

Step 4

Serve your dish

Once cooked but still firm, place the portobello steaks on plates. Generously drizzle with the remaining chimichurri sauce. Serve as a main course with quinoa salad, roasted vegetables, or crusty bread. This dish offers a delightful fusion of Argentine flavors, making vegetarian meals exciting and satisfying for all. Enjoy this unique culinary experience in your kitchen tonight!